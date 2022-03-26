Menu
Michael J. Koch
Koch, Michael J.

August 12, 1986 - March 18, 2022

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Florence Koch and John and Amelia O'Brien. Survived by his parents, John and Jean Koch; siblings, Lucas (Shannon) Koch of Omaha and Mary (Kyle) Rice of Kennesaw, GA; his extended family and many good friends.

MEMORIAL MASS: Monday, 10:30am, at St. James Catholic Church. VISITATION begins Sunday, 5pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7pm. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or to the family.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2022.
