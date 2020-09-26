Menu
Michael L. "Mike" Higgins
Higgins, Michael L. "Mike"

July 23, 1941 - September 22, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 26th, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S, 32nd Ave.) INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Boys Town.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Sep
25
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Sep
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2110 S, 32nd Ave.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I will always remember all the great memories we had together. He was a wonderful uncle with a big heart. He will be sadly missed. May you Rest In Peace. Love your niece Jinx.
Jinx Urzendowski
September 24, 2020
Cindy Wieck
September 24, 2020
I will always remember my Uncle Mike. Growing up around him was a wonderful part of my childhood. Rest In Peace gentle soul. Sympathies and Peace to his family.
Nick Mackie
September 24, 2020