Higgins, Michael L. "Mike"
July 23, 1941 - September 22, 2020
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 26th, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S, 32nd Ave.) INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Boys Town.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com