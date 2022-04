Labenz, Michael T.



November 5, 1958 - December 20, 2021



Michael is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kara L. Labenz; his children, Tonya L. (Matt) Burns, Eric M. (Jessica) Labenz and Katarina R. (Xavier) Johnson; grandchildren: Jack, Madeline, John and Jacob, Cassidy, Cayden, Haylee, David, Mia and Tyler; and great-grandchild, Aubrielle.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: St. John Cemetery.



