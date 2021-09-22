Lee, Michael J.
February 9, 1948 - September 19, 2021
Preceded in death by father, John Lee.
Survived by wife, Brenda Lee; children, Michelle (Eric) Abbott, Amanda (Brandt) Esterling, Louis (Jen) VanOstrand; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Friday, 3-4pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 4pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to the Diabetes Association
