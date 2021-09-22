Menu
Michael J. Lee
Lee, Michael J.

February 9, 1948 - September 19, 2021

Preceded in death by father, John Lee.

Survived by wife, Brenda Lee; children, Michelle (Eric) Abbott, Amanda (Brandt) Esterling, Louis (Jen) VanOstrand; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday, 3-4pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 4pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to the Diabetes Association.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for you´re loss I´ve known Mike since we were kids! I will miss him ! My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Karen Chidester
September 28, 2021
