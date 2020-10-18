Greco, Michael M.
June 22, 1922 - October 16, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Francisco and Theresa Greco; 4 brothers; and 4 sisters. Survived by his wife of 71 years, Lydia; children: Tom (Sharon) Greco, John Greco, and Gina Zaner; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He proudly served his county in the US Air Force from 1941 - 1963.
Private Family Services at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Entombmen int Calvary Masoleum. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to Hillcrest Hospice or Alzheimer's Association
of Nebraska.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.