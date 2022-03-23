Maranell, Michael LaJoy "Mike"June 9, 1950 - March 21, 2022Michael "Mike" LaJoy Maranell passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, in Omaha, NE following a battle with Cancer. He was born June 9, 1950 in Sanborn, IA to Marlin and Amy (Block) Maranell. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mike was a senior Vice President at Ag Processing, before retirement in 2014, with over 31 years with the company. After retirement he spent some of his free time consulting for Hedlin Ag Enterprises. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1971, and served in the Vietnam war.He is survived by his loving wife Patricia "Patti" (Kreykes) Maranell of Papillion, NE; 3 daughters, Jean "Jeannie" Wright (Chad Zych), Nicole "Nicki" Parks (Mike), and Leisa Langemeier (Jared); siblings, Linda Rozeboom, Donna (Donald) Olson, Ronda (Gary) Vondra, Robert Maranell and Richard Maranell; sister-in-law, Marie Maranell; 10 grandchildren: Miranda Parks (Noah Sutton), Austin Zych (Cassie), Payton Parks, Camden Parks, Noah Zych, Sydney Zych, Kinlee Wright, Chaley Parks, Dustin Langemeier and Emma Langemeier; great-grandchildren: Mara Nell Boyd, Joey and Danielle Sutton; and many other extended family and friends that he considered family.Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin and Amy Maranell; sisters, Judy Mouw and Sherri Small; and twin brother, Monte Maranell.CELEBRATION OF LIFE LUNCHEON: Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 12–3pm, at Cascio's Steakhouse, 1620 S 10th Street, in Omaha, NE.