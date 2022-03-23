Menu
Michael LaJoy "Mike" Maranell
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 9 2022
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cascio's Steakhouse
Maranell, Michael LaJoy "Mike"

June 9, 1950 - March 21, 2022

Michael "Mike" LaJoy Maranell passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, in Omaha, NE following a battle with Cancer. He was born June 9, 1950 in Sanborn, IA to Marlin and Amy (Block) Maranell. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mike was a senior Vice President at Ag Processing, before retirement in 2014, with over 31 years with the company. After retirement he spent some of his free time consulting for Hedlin Ag Enterprises. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1971, and served in the Vietnam war.

He is survived by his loving wife Patricia "Patti" (Kreykes) Maranell of Papillion, NE; 3 daughters, Jean "Jeannie" Wright (Chad Zych), Nicole "Nicki" Parks (Mike), and Leisa Langemeier (Jared); siblings, Linda Rozeboom, Donna (Donald) Olson, Ronda (Gary) Vondra, Robert Maranell and Richard Maranell; sister-in-law, Marie Maranell; 10 grandchildren: Miranda Parks (Noah Sutton), Austin Zych (Cassie), Payton Parks, Camden Parks, Noah Zych, Sydney Zych, Kinlee Wright, Chaley Parks, Dustin Langemeier and Emma Langemeier; great-grandchildren: Mara Nell Boyd, Joey and Danielle Sutton; and many other extended family and friends that he considered family.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin and Amy Maranell; sisters, Judy Mouw and Sherri Small; and twin brother, Monte Maranell.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE LUNCHEON: Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 12–3pm, at Cascio's Steakhouse, 1620 S 10th Street, in Omaha, NE.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pat and family, So sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. He was an inspiration to all who crossed his path with his warm smile, friendly hello and if you asked him how he was doing his heartfelt "110%". He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you through this difficult time. God Bless, Tracy and Debbie Gathman
Tracy & Debbie Gathman
March 22, 2022
Pat and family, Mike was a one of a kind GREAT friend! Just being around Mike always was a joyful experience! He will be sorely missed.
David and Kristi Reinders
Friend
March 22, 2022
