Michael John McCauley
Sisco Funeral Home, Inc. - Pea Ridge
1312 N Curtis Ave.
Pea Ridge, AR
McCauley, Michael John

April 11, 1956 - June 20, 2021

Michael John McCauley, 65, of Pea Ridge, Arkansas died on June 20, 2021 at his home. He was born on April, 11, 1956 in Omaha to James Richard McCauley and Bettie Nell Blissard McCauley. He was a US Navy Veteran serving aboard the USS Enterprise in England, Phillipines, Singapore, and was also in the Navy Reserves. Michael married Patricia Ann Newton on July 27, 1985 and worked locally for Fayetteville Courthouse Concepts Inc. for 15 years. He was an avid Nebraska football fan and loved old black and white movies, chess, and politics. Michael loved the mountains, the ocean, and animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors are his wife, Tricia McCauley; two children: Joseph Strilka and Jennifer McCauley of Pea Ridge, AR; siblings: John McCauley of Moline, IL, Bill Hickman (Monica) of Omaha, NE, Paul Hickman (Karen) of Fayetteville, AR, Melinda Plendl (Dave) of Elkhorn, NE, Susie Shaw (Tim) of LaVista, NE, and Doug (Lisa) of Sacramento, CA.

SERVICES were held in Bentonville, AR on June 26, 2021.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
C7 Church
Bentonville, AR
Sisco Funeral Home, Inc. - Pea Ridge
Sponsored by Sisco Funeral Home, Inc. - Pea Ridge.
Rest in Peace fellow Bunny. Thank you for your service.
Benson High School Class of 1974
School
September 5, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Steady winds and Calm Seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
