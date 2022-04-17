Nelsen, Michael Allen
November 3, 1946 - April 10, 2022
Michael Nelsen, age 75, passed away in Omaha on April 10, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1946 to the late Verner and Doris Nelsen in Omaha. Michael practiced law in Omaha for 46 years. Michael is survived by his wife of 46 years, Penny Nelsen; children, Erica (Dan) Bolen, Adam (Elsie) Nelsen, and Hilary (Greg) Pflug; grandchildren, Tanner, Natalie, Bryson, Faith, Noah, and Lincoln; siblings, Patty, Cindy, and Jeff; and a host of nieces and nephews.
ROSARY will be held Tuesday, April 19, at 6pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home's 90th Street Chapel, with VISITATION to follow until 8pm. MEMORIAL MASS will be held on Wednesday, April 20, at 10am at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. BURIAL in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, or Parkinson's Foundation.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th St. Chapel
3809 N 90th St Omaha, NE 68134 gsfuneral.com
402-505-9260
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.