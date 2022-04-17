Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Allen Nelsen
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
3809 North 90th Street
Omaha, NE
Nelsen, Michael Allen

November 3, 1946 - April 10, 2022

Michael Nelsen, age 75, passed away in Omaha on April 10, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1946 to the late Verner and Doris Nelsen in Omaha. Michael practiced law in Omaha for 46 years. Michael is survived by his wife of 46 years, Penny Nelsen; children, Erica (Dan) Bolen, Adam (Elsie) Nelsen, and Hilary (Greg) Pflug; grandchildren, Tanner, Natalie, Bryson, Faith, Noah, and Lincoln; siblings, Patty, Cindy, and Jeff; and a host of nieces and nephews.

ROSARY will be held Tuesday, April 19, at 6pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home's 90th Street Chapel, with VISITATION to follow until 8pm. MEMORIAL MASS will be held on Wednesday, April 20, at 10am at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. BURIAL in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, or Parkinson's Foundation.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th St. Chapel

3809 N 90th St Omaha, NE 68134 gsfuneral.com 402-505-9260

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.