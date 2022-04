Survived by wife, Deb; children, Troy Klabunde, Julie Pardew, Kari O'Neil and Sean O'Neil; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren

VISITATION Tuesday, April 5th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with FUNERAL SERVICE at 7pm. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.