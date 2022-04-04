Menu
Michael J. O'Neil
O'Neil, Michael J.

February 11, 1949 - March 31, 2022

Survived by wife, Deb; children, Troy Klabunde, Julie Pardew, Kari O'Neil, and Sean O'Neil; 3 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Tuesday, April 5th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 7pm. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 4, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love you Dad. Miss you so much already.
