O'Neil, Michael J.
February 11, 1949 - March 31, 2022
Survived by wife, Deb; children, Troy Klabunde, Julie Pardew, Kari O'Neil, and Sean O'Neil; 3 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Tuesday, April 5th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 7pm. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 4, 2022.