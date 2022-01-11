Polzin, Michael A.
October 12, 1946 – January 8, 2022
Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Mary Ann.
Survived by wife, Kathy; children, Lorry (Doug) Page, Michael, and Mandy (Brian) Drobny; grandchildren, Andrew (Yesenia) Page, Alex Page, Rylie Kaminski, and Bexley Drobny; brothers, Jim, Ken, and Ed; and sisters, Margie Svacina and Eileen Bullard.
MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, January, 13, 2022, 10am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St. Omaha, NE 68127) with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 8:30am. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Nebraska Foundation supporting the UNMC Pancreatic Cancer Research Innovation Fund (2285 S 67th St Ste 200 Omaha, NE 68106). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.
Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel), 1702 N. 72 St., Omaha, NE 68114, 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.