Polzin, Michael A.
October 12, 1946 - January 8, 2022
Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Mary Ann. Survived by wife, Kathy; children: Lorry (Doug) Page, Michael, and Mandy (Brian) Drobny; grandchildren: Andrew (Yesenia) Page, Alex Page, Rylie Kaminski, and Bexley Drobny; brothers, Jim, Ken, and Ed; and sisters, Margie Svacina and Eileen Bullard.
MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St. Omaha, NE 68127) with a VISITATION prior to the service beginning at 8:30am. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Nebraska Foundation supporting the UNMC Pancreatic Cancer Research Innovation Fund (2285 S 67th St Ste 200 Omaha, NE 68106).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.