Michael A. Polzin
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Polzin, Michael A.

October 12, 1946 - January 8, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Mary Ann. Survived by wife, Kathy; children: Lorry (Doug) Page, Michael, and Mandy (Brian) Drobny; grandchildren: Andrew (Yesenia) Page, Alex Page, Rylie Kaminski, and Bexley Drobny; brothers, Jim, Ken, and Ed; and sisters, Margie Svacina and Eileen Bullard.

MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St. Omaha, NE 68127) with a VISITATION prior to the service beginning at 8:30am. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Nebraska Foundation supporting the UNMC Pancreatic Cancer Research Innovation Fund (2285 S 67th St Ste 200 Omaha, NE 68106).

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
8:30a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
9602 Q St., Omaha, NE
Jan
13
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
9602 Q St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Condolences to the Polzin family. So very sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. RIP
Sue Hennig
January 12, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 12, 2022
To the family. I have played golf with Mike for 25 years on our Wednesday golf league. Many good memories. The compliments for Mike are pouring out on our golf league email list. The best way to say it is Mike was one of the good guys. Period. God Bless
Dick Audas
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dear Kathy & family, My sincere condolences on Mike's passing. May your memories always sustain you & give you strength & support, from those who surround you at this time. God bless you. ++
Margo Cochrane
Other
January 12, 2022
Kathy, my deepest sympathy to you and your family. Mike was always a positive, fun-loving individual and one heckuva a guy and he will be missed. If there is anything I can do, please let me know.
Ken Freudenburg
January 11, 2022
Kathy & family, I am so sorry to hear of Mikes passing. Always such a wonderful person to be around him. He loved to laugh.
Paula Wilderman
January 11, 2022
Mandy - my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Tracy Pleas
January 11, 2022
We are praying for the family to have strength at this time..our love and condolences
Richard and Mary Mahoney
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Mike was a very caring man and always there if needed. He will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with you all.
Larry and Kate Kappel
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results