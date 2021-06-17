Printy, Rev. Michael G.
June 1, 1928 - June 16, 2021
Survived by many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Tuesday, June 22nd from 5pm to 7pm at St. Cecilia Cathedral, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, June 23rd at 10am, St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th Street. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 22, 2021.