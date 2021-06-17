Menu
Rev. Michael G. Printy
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Printy, Rev. Michael G.

June 1, 1928 - June 16, 2021

Survived by many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Tuesday, June 22nd from 5pm to 7pm at St. Cecilia Cathedral, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, June 23rd at 10am, St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th Street. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m.
St. Cecilia Cathedral
701 N. 40th Street, NE
Jun
22
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th Street
To view live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button, NE
Jun
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th Street
o view live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button, NE
27 Entries
We will miss you Father Mike and your jokes and blessings. We love you and are so blessed to have had you in our family and lives. God Bless.
Janie & Larry Comer
Family
June 23, 2021
Fr Mike was one of most favorite people in the world. I first encountered him at St Patrick´s in Jackson, Ne. We were an Air Force family that came home for visits every summer. His homilies always managed to touch me in one way or another. His wit and wisdom was never matched by any other. May he Rest In Peace.
Celia Lynch Bogard
Friend
June 22, 2021
Rest in peace Father Printy.
carole rush-barr
June 22, 2021
Father Mike had an abundance of kindness. His soft spoken storytelling, wonderful... RIP Fr Mike.
Anne Harrahill
Family
June 19, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Father Mike's family, a great humble servant of God. My family has great memories of him having dinner with us , hunting with us in his yellow station wagon, and the miracle birds.
John McGuire
June 18, 2021
He said this was his favorite poem: This old world we're living in is mighty hard to beat. You get a thorn with every rose, but aren't the roses sweet. I will miss you Father Mike. RIP. Lenny Thompson
Leonard Thompson
Family
June 17, 2021
Father Mike Printy, Amazing man who dedicated his life to helping others & making folks laugh.
Tom Barrett
Family
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 27 of 27 results