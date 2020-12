Macrander, Michael R.July 12, 1960 - December 1, 2020Mike passed away due to COVID pneumonia.Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Carolyn Macrander.Survived by wife, Jane (Glover) Macrander; daughters, Vickie (Terry) Dishman and Stacey Collier; brother, Matt (Kathy) Macrander; grandchildren, Amalia Doty, Nickthaniel, Marcus, Elijah and AvaRae Wells; many other family and friends.A virtual celebration of Mike's life will be announced to close family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used in Mike's honor. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171