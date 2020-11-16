Obal, Michael S.September 26, 1954 - November 14, 2020Preceded in death by wife, Cheryl L. (Siford) Obal; and parents, Anne and John Obal. Survived by son, Mike Obal (Lindsay); daughter, Kristin Blessing (Kelvin); grandchildren, Logan Obal and Norah Blessing; and siblings: John Obal, Mary Jewell (Rod), Jeanette Obal, and Jackie Kuta (Ray).PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of donations, please do something kind for a caregiver.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7800 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com