Scott, Michael T. "Mike"



March 12, 1960 - December 9, 2021



Preceded in death by father, Michael Scott; sisters, Kathy and Carrie Scott. Survived by mother, Carole Jo Scott; children, Joshua (Caitlin) and Sarah Scott; grandchild, Kaileigh Scott; brother, Kevin (Valeria); and a host of other loving family and friends.



Family will receive friends: Thursday, December 16, from 6-8pm, at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive, Papillion, NE 68046. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to UNMC Hope Fund for Lymphoma and Leukemia Research.



NEPTUNE CREMATION SERVICE - OMAHA



(402) 718-9529 | NeptuneCremationOmaha.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.