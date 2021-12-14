Menu
Michael T. "Mike" Scott
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Neptune Cremation Service - Omaha
5364 South 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Scott, Michael T. "Mike"

March 12, 1960 - December 9, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Michael Scott; sisters, Kathy and Carrie Scott. Survived by mother, Carole Jo Scott; children, Joshua (Caitlin) and Sarah Scott; grandchild, Kaileigh Scott; brother, Kevin (Valeria); and a host of other loving family and friends.

Family will receive friends: Thursday, December 16, from 6-8pm, at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive, Papillion, NE 68046. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to UNMC Hope Fund for Lymphoma and Leukemia Research.

NEPTUNE CREMATION SERVICE - OMAHA

(402) 718-9529 | NeptuneCremationOmaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wildewood Christian Church
1255 Royal Drive, Papillion, NE
Neptune Cremation Service - Omaha
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dear friend I will miss you and I'll always remember you. You truly were a great friend. Rest easy my friend
Mary Arndt
December 31, 2021
I will miss Mike, he was a kind, caring person. My prayers go up for his family. Rest in peace my friend.
Dotti Winterberg
December 16, 2021
