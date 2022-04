Simsitch, Michael



September 24, 1943 - April 4, 2022



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 23, 1-3pm, at Candlewood Church, 5051 "F" Street. Flowers received at Church on Saturday at 10am. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, April 30 (note: one week later), 11am, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 4912 Leavenworth Street. Memorials to Candlewood Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2022.