Michael John "Goose" Siragusa
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Siragusa, Michael John "Goose"

November 19, 1947 - July 20, 2021

Preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Georgia. Goose is survived by his wife, Robin; children, Steve Siragusa, Susan (Chris) Siragusa-Ortman, Laurie (Jason) Zyskind, Joe (Danielle) Siragusa, Jeremy (Tanya) Siragusa, Michelle (Sean) Chastain; grandchildren, Mason, AJ, Josie, Emmett, Mackensie, Grady, Harper, Hendrix.

MEMORIAL MASS 10:30am Friday, September 24th, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, Omaha NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family wishes. Live Stream of service starting at 10:15 via https://vimeo.com/event/1292761.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robin My deepest sympathy on Goose's passing. He was a great guy, and always so kind to me. He will be missed! I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Greg Schatz
September 22, 2021
