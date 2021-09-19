Siragusa, Michael John "Goose"
November 19, 1947 - July 20, 2021
Preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Georgia. Goose is survived by his wife, Robin; children, Steve Siragusa, Susan (Chris) Siragusa-Ortman, Laurie (Jason) Zyskind, Joe (Danielle) Siragusa, Jeremy (Tanya) Siragusa, Michelle (Sean) Chastain; grandchildren, Mason, AJ, Josie, Emmett, Mackensie, Grady, Harper, Hendrix.
MEMORIAL MASS 10:30am Friday, September 24th, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, Omaha NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family wishes. Live Stream of service starting at 10:15 via https://vimeo.com/event/1292761
.
ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY
2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367
Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.