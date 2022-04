Sliefert, Michael



MEMORIAL SERVICES for 57-year-old Michael Sliefert of Omaha will be held 11am Tuesday, January 4, at United Methodist Church in Dow City, IA, with Visitation one hour prior to the service. He passed away Sunday, December 26, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.