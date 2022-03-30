Stevens, Michael David



August 21, 1969 - March 28, 2022



Michael David Stevens, age 52, passed away March 28, 2022, at the Oakland Manor in Oakland, IA. Michael was born in Omaha, NE, on August 21, 1969, to the late Henry and Darlene Stevens. In 1993 Michael graduated from Lewis Central.



He was also preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, who were his second set of parents, Patricia and Walter Reicks; sister, Cecilia.



During Michael's lifetime, Walter and Patricia would include him on many of their family vacations, and spent many of their weekends together.



Survivors include brothers, Edward "Butch" (Tina Stevens), Raymond "Bill" (Becky) Stevens, Henry (Catherine Anne Elgan) Stevens; nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 12 o'clock noon, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery followed by a luncheon in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.