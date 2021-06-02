Sturgeon, Michael Marion
Age 59 - May 27, 2021
Mike was preceded in death by his father, John A. Sturgeon; his mother, Mary Sue Sturgeon. He is survived by his wife, Ozana Sturgeon; his daughter, Maddie Sturgeon; son, Brandon Sturgeon; stepsons, Andre and Jesse; his sisters, Amy Sturgeon and Anne Liebentritt; stepfather, Jack Kouth.
CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont, NE on Thursday June 3, 2021 at 11am. Interment Service will be private. Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY
1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.