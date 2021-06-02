Menu
Michael Marion Sturgeon
Sturgeon, Michael Marion

Age 59 - May 27, 2021

Mike was preceded in death by his father, John A. Sturgeon; his mother, Mary Sue Sturgeon. He is survived by his wife, Ozana Sturgeon; his daughter, Maddie Sturgeon; son, Brandon Sturgeon; stepsons, Andre and Jesse; his sisters, Amy Sturgeon and Anne Liebentritt; stepfather, Jack Kouth.

CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont, NE on Thursday June 3, 2021 at 11am. Interment Service will be private. Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
3 Entries
I knew Mike in Junior High and High School. Mike was a smart guy. He´s very fast on his feet. He was an all-around good guy. So sad to see him pass so young, too.
Matthew Hartung
July 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
June 2, 2021
Bob and Julie Negus
June 1, 2021
