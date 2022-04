Sundermeier, Michael W.



December 8, 1935 - April 11, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Mary Sundermeier; son, Benjamin Sundermeier. Survived by wife, Grace; children: Mark (Julie), Rebecca, Christopher (Karen DiDonato), Jonathan (Mary), Elisabeth Sundermeier, and Katherine (Javier) Macias; grandchildren: Bridgett (Chad) Svoboda, Michael (Jennifer) Sundermeier, Dan (Brooke) Sundermeier, Meghan Sundermeier, Seamus Sundermeier, Maeve Burke, Aidan Burke, Alexandra and Zachary Didonato, Ellen, Mollie, Lily and Jack Sundermeier, and Javier, Benjamin, Celia, Olivia, Joaquin, and Elena Macias; great-grandchildren: Caden, Kylie and Logan Svoboda, Keira, Collin, and Devin Sundermeier, and Oliver, George and soon to be Walter Burr; nieces and nephews.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. VISITATION: Monday, 6pm, followed by a ROSARY at 7pm, also at church. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.