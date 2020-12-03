Dooley, Michael T.



Age 69, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 29, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Michael was born May 4, 1951 in Ottumwa, Iowa to the late Hiram "Jack" and Clara (Malin) Dooley.



He graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1969 and attended IWCC. Michael married Sharon Bates on February 14, 1970. He was a store manager for Safeway Grocery, worked for Apollo Heating & Air and Liberty Property Management. Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes.



In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his children, Stacy and Blaine Dooley; sisters, Sharon Ann Dooley and Kathleen Williams. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Dooley of Council Bluffs; brother, Pat Dooley in TN; Shirley Nash of Ottumwa, IA; step-brothers, Jeff (Vicki) Hart, Brian (Dennise) Hart, Timmy (Yvette) Hart all of Omaha; nieces and nephews.



Michael has been cremated and due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.