Tatum, Michael Steven
September 22, 1952 - September 12, 2021
Preceded in death by father, Deane Tatum; and brother, Paul Tatum. Survived by mother, Belle Tatum; daughter, Courtney Tatum; sons, Justin (Shelley) Tatum and Stephen Tatum; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Denise Tatum and Teresa Plamondon; and several nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE on Friday September 17 at 10 at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to be received by the family.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.