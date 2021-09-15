Menu
Michael Steven Tatum
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Tatum, Michael Steven

September 22, 1952 - September 12, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Deane Tatum; and brother, Paul Tatum. Survived by mother, Belle Tatum; daughter, Courtney Tatum; sons, Justin (Shelley) Tatum and Stephen Tatum; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Denise Tatum and Teresa Plamondon; and several nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE on Friday September 17 at 10 at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to be received by the family.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
