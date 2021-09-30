Menu
Michael J. Vazzano Sr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Vazzano, Michael J. Sr.

June 2, 1934 - September 28, 2021

Survived by wife, Beverly J. Vazzano; daughters: Lisa Vazzano Young (Karl Kohrt), Mary Beth Knust (Paul), Diane Ernatt (Paul); sons, Michael Vazzano, Jr. (Stacie), Joseph Vazzano (Paula); 14 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 1st from 5pm-7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 2nd at 10am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House or Society of St. Vincent de Paul Omaha.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
1
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
15353 Pacific Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
I am so sorry for your loss. Although I never had the opportunity to meet him, I have heard what a truly wonderful man he was. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this very difficult time. I hope that you take comfort in knowing that we will all be together again someday.
Andrea Manganaro and Mickey Wilson
October 4, 2021
Bev, I just learned of Mike's passing from Terry Bolamperti. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Barbara Pence
Family
October 3, 2021
Bev, condolences to you and your family.
Beverly Hazuka
September 30, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for your consolation.
Tamasine R Talacko
September 30, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts during this difficult time.
Mark Diercks
Other
September 30, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc Sawatzki
September 30, 2021
Erika Scholtz (Howser)
September 30, 2021
