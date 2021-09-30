Vazzano, Michael J. Sr.
June 2, 1934 - September 28, 2021
Survived by wife, Beverly J. Vazzano; daughters: Lisa Vazzano Young (Karl Kohrt), Mary Beth Knust (Paul), Diane Ernatt (Paul); sons, Michael Vazzano, Jr. (Stacie), Joseph Vazzano (Paula); 14 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 1st from 5pm-7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 2nd at 10am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House or Society of St. Vincent de Paul Omaha.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.