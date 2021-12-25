Wall, Michael John
Age 71 - December 14, 2021
Michael John Wall, 71, passed away December 14, 2021. He was born in Lincoln, NE. Mike grew up in Greenwood and later moved to Alliance. He moved to Wahoo October 31, 2021. Michael is survived by Bob Wall, Jr., Mary (Bill) Jeppson, Al (Deb) Wall, Pat (Mike) Correa, Fran (Mike) Marymee, Marlene (Harry) Forney, Sam (Tara) Wall, Ron (Lori) Wall, Don (Shelly) Wall, Jerry Wall, Helen Strode; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Wall, Sr., Lila F. (Bauers) Wall; sister, Lila Josephine DeRaad; infant brother and sister, Allen William Wall and Theresa Ann Wall; and brother-in-law Randy Strode.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held 10am Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St Mary's Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St, Ashland, NE 68003. VISITATION will be held 4-7pm Monday, January 10, 2022, with a ROSARY at 7pm at St Mary's Catholic Church, Ashland, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 25, 2021.