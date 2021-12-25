Menu
Michael John Wall
ABOUT
Ashland-Greenwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE
Wall, Michael John

Age 71 - December 14, 2021

Michael John Wall, 71, passed away December 14, 2021. He was born in Lincoln, NE. Mike grew up in Greenwood and later moved to Alliance. He moved to Wahoo October 31, 2021. Michael is survived by Bob Wall, Jr., Mary (Bill) Jeppson, Al (Deb) Wall, Pat (Mike) Correa, Fran (Mike) Marymee, Marlene (Harry) Forney, Sam (Tara) Wall, Ron (Lori) Wall, Don (Shelly) Wall, Jerry Wall, Helen Strode; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Wall, Sr., Lila F. (Bauers) Wall; sister, Lila Josephine DeRaad; infant brother and sister, Allen William Wall and Theresa Ann Wall; and brother-in-law Randy Strode.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held 10am Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St Mary's Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St, Ashland, NE 68003. VISITATION will be held 4-7pm Monday, January 10, 2022, with a ROSARY at 7pm at St Mary's Catholic Church, Ashland, NE.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

Lincoln Colonial Chapel Funeral Home

Lincoln, NE 68504 402-467-5200
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Mary Ashland, NE
1625 Adams St, Ashland, NE
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Ashland, NE
1625 Adams St, Ashland, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pam Piening
Friend
December 28, 2021
The Wall family....My sympathies to each of you on the death of your brother Mike...What a guy he was. So many memories of this guy and it will make me smile every time I think of him. A kind and caring soul has been called home to heaven and you have a pretty special angel looking over you. Good bye my friend until we meet again Michael .
Nancy Elliott
Friend
December 27, 2021
