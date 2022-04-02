Wills, Michael Aubrey "Mike" SFC USA (Ret)
October 5, 1944 - March 29, 2022
Mike, age 77, graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1958 and Culver Naval School in 1962. Then, he graduated from Worthington High School, Columbus, OH in 1964 and from the University of the State of New York in 1985. Mike joined the U. S. Army in January of 1967 and retired in July of 1990 with the rank of Sergeant First Class.
After a 25 year career, Mike retired from the U. S. Army. He began working for the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, later retiring due to physical disabilities. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bellevue and active in the Knights of Columbus, Council #6192. He did volunteer work with the homeless and his church's food pantry. Mike was also involved with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans
, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the 5th Infantry Association. He was a life member of these organizations. He was also a life member of the NRA and Ohio Gun Collector's Association.
Mike was the son of Professor Robert L. Wills, JD, and Jane (Aubrey) Wills, MA. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Ruth Aubrey, and his first wife, Lois A. (Proctor) Wills.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon E. (Danley) Wills, and daughter, Heather L. Ormandy.
VISITATION: Wednesday, April 6, 1–2pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, with INTERMENT at 2pm, Bellevue Cemetery, 1303 Lord Boulevard. Military Honors: U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard.
