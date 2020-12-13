Menu
Michael P. Witulski
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Witulski, Michael P.

March 26, 1964 - December 9, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Ruth; sister, Deborah; brother, Dennis; and nephew, Seth. Survived by wife, Christina; children, Michael Patrick, Daniel Joseph (Hailey), Bernard Robert, Stephanie Czapiewski (Noah), Johnathan Christopher, and Timothy Dennis; grandchildren, Eleanor Grace, Luelle Phyllis-Ann, Daniel Antone, Harrisen Joseph; brothers, Steve (Bettiann), and Dave (Julie); sister, Cathy (Wayne) Linder; a host of other loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorials to the family.

VISITATION: Monday 4-6pm, with 6pm ROSARY SERVICE at Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: starts at 10am Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus Street, Gretna, NE. Burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at Gretna, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Dec
14
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Dec
15
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 Angus Street, Gretna, NE
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Mike was one of our good friends in school. He always had a heart of gold. You will be missed dearly. You made your mark on this earth and God will heal you all. Our deepest sympathy for your family. God Bless you all.
Jill Graham (Ehlers)
December 14, 2020
Condolences and prayers for the family.
The Everhart family in Idaho
December 14, 2020
Mike was one of my best friends since I moved to Gretna in `76. Our last names alphabetically linked us to lunch lines, lockers, etc. we played touch football in the park at halftime during Nebraska games, he taught and played chess with me (till I beat him) at the picnic table overlooking the public pool. We would travel to other parts of the state to compete in choir and swing choir competitions winning often. We both had parts in the school musicals and plays along with band he played drums myself on cornet So many stories to tell. We would chase tornadoes for fun and dig out snow covered driveways for neighbors because. I moved away at 18 and every time I returned Mike was there to hang with me and listen to my adventures. I was distant from him over the last couple decades though and wished I could have come back more often. I will miss your smiling face, sense of humor, and our youth. Love you Mike my Friend Peace
Michael Wiese
December 14, 2020
