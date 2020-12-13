Witulski, Michael P.
March 26, 1964 - December 9, 2020
Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Ruth; sister, Deborah; brother, Dennis; and nephew, Seth. Survived by wife, Christina; children, Michael Patrick, Daniel Joseph (Hailey), Bernard Robert, Stephanie Czapiewski (Noah), Johnathan Christopher, and Timothy Dennis; grandchildren, Eleanor Grace, Luelle Phyllis-Ann, Daniel Antone, Harrisen Joseph; brothers, Steve (Bettiann), and Dave (Julie); sister, Cathy (Wayne) Linder; a host of other loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorials to the family.
VISITATION: Monday 4-6pm, with 6pm ROSARY SERVICE at Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: starts at 10am Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus Street, Gretna, NE. Burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at Gretna, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.