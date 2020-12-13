Mike was one of my best friends since I moved to Gretna in `76. Our last names alphabetically linked us to lunch lines, lockers, etc. we played touch football in the park at halftime during Nebraska games, he taught and played chess with me (till I beat him) at the picnic table overlooking the public pool. We would travel to other parts of the state to compete in choir and swing choir competitions winning often. We both had parts in the school musicals and plays along with band he played drums myself on cornet So many stories to tell. We would chase tornadoes for fun and dig out snow covered driveways for neighbors because. I moved away at 18 and every time I returned Mike was there to hang with me and listen to my adventures. I was distant from him over the last couple decades though and wished I could have come back more often. I will miss your smiling face, sense of humor, and our youth. Love you Mike my Friend Peace

Michael Wiese December 14, 2020