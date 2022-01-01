To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I sincerely pray that Michelle finds peace in the Lords arms. And also that the Lord shows Gary Jamie and David comfort and healing for their loss. Michelle will always have a special place in my heart.
Donald Rupp
January 19, 2022
My sincere prayers for your family. Our Heavenly Father has called your loved one home. May He welcome Michelle home through the caring and loving arms of Our Lord Jesus and may He bless you all with his unconditional Love now and forever. Amen