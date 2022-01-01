Menu
Michelle Anita Morton
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Morton, Michelle Anita

February 6, 1958 - December 29, 2021

Celebration of Life pending for the spring.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I sincerely pray that Michelle finds peace in the Lords arms. And also that the Lord shows Gary Jamie and David comfort and healing for their loss. Michelle will always have a special place in my heart.
Donald Rupp
January 19, 2022
My sincere prayers for your family. Our Heavenly Father has called your loved one home. May He welcome Michelle home through the caring and loving arms of Our Lord Jesus and may He bless you all with his unconditional Love now and forever. Amen
jody gallup
Friend
January 12, 2022
