Preceded in death by her son, Danny Jo Serlet; father, James Suiter and parents-in-law, George and Kathryn Serlet. Survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Dan Serlet; children, Danielle (Jay) Stahlecker; Michaella (Tommy) Sheperd; Jocelyn (Ben) Rose and Rachelle (Anthony) Edwards; 13 grandchildren; her mother, Patricia Suiter; her extended family and many, many dear friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at Westside Church. Private family interment prior to the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Sunday, 2-4pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ALS of the Heartland.
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Sending thoughts and prayers and our love.
Larry& Kathy peterson and family
September 28, 2021
We are sorry for your loss, and will pray for God's comforting hand on you and all of the family as you grieve. We attended Westbrook Evangelical Free Church for several years with the Serlet family.
Craig Kruse
September 27, 2021
We wish that we could be with you today joining in the Celebration of Michelle's Life. Our hearts are with you in your loss. Tony, Theresa and Heather
Tony and Theresa Peterson
Friend
September 27, 2021
We are unable to join you today for visitation for our Precious friend -Michelle.. We WILL be with HER AMAZING family @ her Celebration of Life on Monday
William /Janelle Ruyf
Family
September 26, 2021
God gave us all a special gift when he sent us Michelle so many special memories of the Serlet family and the spa. Family in my thoughts and prayers
Barb Caniglia
September 24, 2021
The Serlet Family lived near us in Benson. I was one of the preschool teachers for the girls. We love the family and sorrow with you in Michelle's graduation to her heavenly home. Larry and Marge Kirkpatrick
Larry Kirkpatrick
Friend
September 24, 2021
What a great person and loved by so very many of us. Her continuous testimony of God´s love through her actions, grace and spirit is an example to us all on how to love the Lord and each other every single day. My heartfelt sympathy to her husband and entire family for your pain and sadness on this journey called grief.