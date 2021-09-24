Serlet, Michelle L.



June 23, 1957 - September 21, 2021



Preceded in death by her son, Danny Jo Serlet; father, James Suiter and parents-in-law, George and Kathryn Serlet. Survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Dan Serlet; children, Danielle (Jay) Stahlecker; Michaella (Tommy) Sheperd; Jocelyn (Ben) Rose and Rachelle (Anthony) Edwards; 13 grandchildren; her mother, Patricia Suiter; her extended family and many, many dear friends.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at Westside Church. Private family interment prior to the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Sunday, 2-4pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ALS of the Heartland.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



72nd Street Chapel



1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114



402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.