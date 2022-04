Sundell, Michelle Lynn Cano



March 10, 1977 - March 24, 2022



Michelle was born in Omaha to Martin Cano and Vicki Hawk. Survived by her daughter, Merrilee Sundell; brothers, Martin and Ben Cano; sister, Kristen Muncillo, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends living in Omaha, Texas, and Louisiana. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.



A FUNERAL MASS will be held on April 30th at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 811 West 23rd Ave, Bellevue, NE 68005.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.