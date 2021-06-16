Menu
Mickey L. Rhoades
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE
Rhoades, Mickey L.

Age 68

Of Fremont.

Survived by daughters: Janie (Adam) Dobbins of West Point; Sonja Barrera of Grand Island; Ranae (Rick) Ehlers of Grand Island; Rhonda (Sergio) Figueroa of Beloit, KS; Robin (Mouse) Martens of Fremont; son, Bruce (friend Angela Doolittle) Martens of Fremont; father, DG (Peg) Rhoades of Crescent, IA; sisters: Julie (Dale) DuVal of Logan, IA; Amy (Dwayne) Brown of Crescent, IA; brother, Jim Rhoades of Hooper; sister-in-law, Loretta Blankenship Rhoades of Tennessee; 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Mickey was preceded by his wife, Katherine.

FUNERAL: 2pm Thursday, Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: Wednesday, 4-8pm, with family present 6-8pm, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Jun
17
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
