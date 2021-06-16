Rhoades, Mickey L.
Age 68
Of Fremont.
Survived by daughters: Janie (Adam) Dobbins of West Point; Sonja Barrera of Grand Island; Ranae (Rick) Ehlers of Grand Island; Rhonda (Sergio) Figueroa of Beloit, KS; Robin (Mouse) Martens of Fremont; son, Bruce (friend Angela Doolittle) Martens of Fremont; father, DG (Peg) Rhoades of Crescent, IA; sisters: Julie (Dale) DuVal of Logan, IA; Amy (Dwayne) Brown of Crescent, IA; brother, Jim Rhoades of Hooper; sister-in-law, Loretta Blankenship Rhoades of Tennessee; 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Mickey was preceded by his wife, Katherine.
FUNERAL: 2pm Thursday, Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: Wednesday, 4-8pm, with family present 6-8pm, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.