Mike G. McGinness
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
McGinness, Mike G.

June 26, 1949 - November 16, 2020

Preceded in death by his wife, Sally; parents, and brother, Patrick. Survived by his siblings, Joan Hudson, Allen McGinness, Katherine Moreland, Debra McGinness, and Sue Allen; nieces, and nephews Matthew, Sarah and Robin; his extended family and many good friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, 2pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Memorial Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nebraska Medicine-Omaha.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
