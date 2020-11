McGinness, Mike G.June 26, 1949 - November 16, 2020Memorial Service Sunday, 2pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Memorial Visitation 1 hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nebraska Medicine-Omaha.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory72nd Street Chapel1010 North 72nd Street402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com