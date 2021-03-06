McTaggart, Mike
Age 80 - March 4, 2021
Of Beemer, NE. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas V. and Marie McTaggart; stepson, Doug Temple; brothers, Thomas and Daniel McTaggart; and in-laws, Beata and Tom Prinz, Francis Oligmueller, and Richard Mendlik.
Survivors include wife, Virginia (Jeanie) McTaggart of Beemer, NE; siblings: Mary and Tom McCarthy of Sarasota, FL; Sr. Margaret McTaggart of Chicago, IL; Pat McTaggart of Lakeside, FL; Jack and Theresa McTaggart of Emerson, NE; Barb and Don Mueller of Earling, IA; Bill and Janelle McTaggart of Hartington, NE; his in-laws: Dorothy Mendlik of Dennison, IA; Virgil and Rita Oligmueller of Jackson, NE; Bernie Oligmueller of West Point, NE; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 8, 2021, at 10:30am at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer with Fr. Vincent Sunguti as celebrant. Military Honors will follow Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Emerson following a luncheon at the Beemer Ballroom. VISITATION: Sunday from 3-5pm, with a Vigil Service and Rosary at 5pm, and will continue on Monday from 9am until the time of the service at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Masks will be required to be worn while attending the visitation and funeral. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
The service on Monday will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 6, 2021.