Miller, Mike



November 26, 1950 - September 13, 2021



Retired longtime employee of Omaha Steaks.



Preceded in death by father, James H. Miller; mother, Marjorie Lane. Survived by wife of 46 years, Cathy Miller; daughter, Lisa (John) Blagdon; grandchildren, Robert (Shauna) Blagdon, Jeremy Blagdon, Denise Blagdon; great-grandchildren, Lilyann, Valerie and Hunter Blagdon; sister, Vickie Miller-Barksdale; brother, Ken (Roxanne) Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; beloved pet, Charlie.



VISITATION: Saturday, 2-3pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 17, 2021.