Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mike Miller
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Miller, Mike

November 26, 1950 - September 13, 2021

Retired longtime employee of Omaha Steaks.

Preceded in death by father, James H. Miller; mother, Marjorie Lane. Survived by wife of 46 years, Cathy Miller; daughter, Lisa (John) Blagdon; grandchildren, Robert (Shauna) Blagdon, Jeremy Blagdon, Denise Blagdon; great grandchildren, Lilyann, Valerie and Hunter Blagdon; sister, Vickie Miller-Barksdale, brother, Ken (Roxanne) Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; beloved pet, Charlie.

VISITATION: Saturday, 2-3pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
You are truly missed by your entire family and friends. Ride like the wind on your Harley Mike.
Roxann Miller
Family
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results