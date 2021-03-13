Sadofsky, Mike
December 17, 1942 - March 10, 2021
Age 78. Served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam and Okinawa after attending the Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, MO. Survived by his wife, Marina Sadofsky; brother, Barry Sadofsky; sister, Sheila Sadofsky; daughters, Lisa Theiss, Caryn Mandel, Terri Davis and Katya Schifferdecker; grandchildren, Jeri Ann and Joie Beth Freirich, Spencer Mandel, Jake Theiss, Blake and Carlie Davis, Sven, Eliana and Nikola Schifferdecker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial requested to Foodbank for the Heartland at https://foodbankheartland.org/
. Our sympathies go out to his entire family. May his memory be for a blessing.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 13, 2021.