Mike Sadofsky
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Sadofsky, Mike

December 17, 1942 - March 10, 2021

Age 78. Served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam and Okinawa after attending the Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, MO. Survived by his wife, Marina Sadofsky; brother, Barry Sadofsky; sister, Sheila Sadofsky; daughters, Lisa Theiss, Caryn Mandel, Terri Davis and Katya Schifferdecker; grandchildren, Jeri Ann and Joie Beth Freirich, Spencer Mandel, Jake Theiss, Blake and Carlie Davis, Sven, Eliana and Nikola Schifferdecker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial requested to Foodbank for the Heartland at https://foodbankheartland.org/. Our sympathies go out to his entire family. May his memory be for a blessing.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh my, I'm so sorry Mrs. Sadofsky. Keep your head up.
Jennifer Buller
March 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Always good to see and talk to mike
Chuck and Coby Graeve
March 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Maria Crespo & Ed Moran
March 13, 2021
Marina, I'm so sorry to read this. Know my prayers are with you and your family. Much love.
Marilyn Puett
March 13, 2021
As a handball player myself, two great handball players have just passed away Chuck Arnold and Mike Sadofsky. They will be missed.
Gary Colick
March 13, 2021
i am so so about my brother and te loss for his family
sheila sadofsky
March 13, 2021
