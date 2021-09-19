DeRosbil, Mildred A.



September 13, 2021



A woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and a lady.



She joined my stepfather (Hal DeRosbil), and my dad (James Pleskach Sr.) today. Survived by Judi Mattson (daughter) Troy and Cheryl Mattson (grandson and his wife), Ryan and Dylan Mattson (great-grandsons).



Just shy 3 months, to the day, of age 101. That's my mom! She did it her way!



No services, just memories.



A Mother



A mother is the person in our life who loves us more that we love ourselves….and slightly less than God loves us.



A mother is the person in our life who anticipates all our needs…pushing her own to the background so ours can be met.



A mother is the person in our life who has infinite patience with our shortcomings…. she thinks we can do no wrong.



A mother is the person in our life who has a real interest in our success…. always hoping we do well, and yet afraid we will outgrow her.



A mother is the person in our life who is most likely to forgive us when we go wrong….and wonders why the world will not do the same.



A mother is the person in our life who makes a home out of a house, no matter how modest…with her warmth, her love, her generosity, her patience, her very being.



A mother is the person in our life who offers us constant refuge from the storms of life…comforting us in illness, hurts, and failures.



A mother is the person in our life who has unlimited faith in us…knowing that someday we will remember all she taught us about living, when we were young.



A mother is the person in our life who measures her very existence by the values she has instilled in us…sharing secretly in our worthiness.



A mother is the person in our life we most often take for granted…and the one we will miss the most after she has gone to live with God.



KREMER FUNERAL HOME



6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.