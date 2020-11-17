Schoening, Mildred E. "Millie"
May 3, 1922 - November 14, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Richard; brothers, Herbert and Kenneth "Red" Ellenberger. Survived by son, Stephen Schoening; daughter, Susan (Fred) VanSant of Malvern, IA; grandsons, Daniel and Joseph VanSant; nephew, Tom Ellenberger; nieces, Carol Ellenberger, Connie Harrahill, Sarah Retsch, Esther Sarantopoulos and Mary Ellenberger.
Private family services will be held. Memorials in Millie's honor may be directed to Smile Train. For more details, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.