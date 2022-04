It was like playing to Arlene Lamar Al and the rest of the Jones family we give our deepest sympathy and condolences to the loss of your Beloved mother continue to hold on to God's unchanging hand ...her spirit will continue to live on in all of you until you see her again face to face in God's Kingdom love you... Sincerely Robert and Pam Helen

Robert&Pamela Helem Friend July 8, 2021