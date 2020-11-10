Nancy, Dani & Family - Mickey was a wonderful sister-in-law (she was more like a sister to me), as well as a lifelong friend. In our later years, I always cherished our weekly phone calls. She will be missed, but I am blessed to have had her in my life. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during these difficult days. I'm so sorry that I will be unable to be there with you. I'm sending lots of love.

Doris Johnson Family November 9, 2020