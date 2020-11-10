Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mildred L. "Mickey" Hundley
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1927
DIED
November 4, 2020
Hundley, Mildred L. "Mickey"

September 24, 1927 - November 4, 2020

Of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, NE. Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Hundley (Yanc Aden) of Lexington; granddaughter, Dani Jo (Dustin) Zeigler of Gretna; step-grandchildren, Casey (Tricia) Aden and Dr. Brandon Aden; great-grandsons, Grant and Nicholas Zeigler; step-great-grandsons, Dominic, Connor and Everett Aden; sister-in-law, Doris Johnson of Lawrence, Kansas and Zora Belle Hundley of Overland Park, Kansas; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Overton "Doc" in 2007; son, David and two brothers-in-law, Ed Hundley & Raymond Johnson.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, 10:30am, at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. VISITATION: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefunerahome.com.

REYNOLDS-LOVE FUNERAL HOME

Lexington, NE | 308-324-2221
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE 68850
Nov
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE 68850
Nov
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
, Lexington, Nebraska
Nov
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
, Lexington, Nebraska
Nov
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Nancy, Dani & Family - Mickey was a wonderful sister-in-law (she was more like a sister to me), as well as a lifelong friend. In our later years, I always cherished our weekly phone calls. She will be missed, but I am blessed to have had her in my life. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during these difficult days. I'm so sorry that I will be unable to be there with you. I'm sending lots of love.
Doris Johnson
Family
November 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. You will be in my prayers.
Sheryl Fellers
Friend
November 9, 2020
You will always be in our hearts Miss Mickey. Our heartfelt condolences to Dani, Nancy and family.
Karen & Dan Finken
Friend
November 9, 2020
Nancy, I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. You & your family are in my thoughts & prayers.
Linda Pfeifer Dodds
Friend
November 7, 2020
Sorry for loss Nancy. I enjoyed your Mom when she was a patient at the clinic. Always willing to visit.
Marian Wehr
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020