Mullen, Mildred "June"
Age 99
Mildred "June" Mullen, of Valley, NE, died peacefully on November 30, 2020. June was a person of deep Christian faith and great love of family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Mullen; parents, Wallace and Rena Schumaker; and sister, Elsie Riley. Survived by son, Hon. J. Patrick Mullen and his wife Barbara Harris; grandchildren: Matthew Mullen, and his wife Mary Anne, Kyle Mullen, Abigail Mullen, and Molly Mullen, and her husband George Hatcher; great-grandchildren: June, Martha, Leo, Brooks, and Alexa Mullen, all of Omaha; and sister and best friend, Bobbie Ardan of Bowie, MD; and many nieces and nephews.
June enjoyed socializing and walking with her friends and neighbors in her Ginger Cove community in Valley, NE, where she resided for nearly 50 years.
MASS OF THE CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 11am, at St. John's Catholic Church, Valley, NE, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Internment at Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to the church. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on June's page on www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
.
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.