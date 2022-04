Stranathan, Mildred J.July 1, 1942 - September 2, 2021Preceded in death by parents, James and Wilma Bruce.Survived by children, Angela Brau, Mark (Wanda) Stranathan; significant other, Dave Spenner; grandchildren, Christopher Mace, Michael Mace, Anita Eckley; great-granddaughter, Natalie; brother, Jim Bruce; sisters, Gladys Rine, Vivian Hilton, Cheryl Wilks; numerous nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Monday, 12-1pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to a charity of your choice JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORYPACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com