Stranathan, Mildred J.
July 1, 1942 - September 2, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, James and Wilma Bruce.
Survived by children, Angela Brau, Mark (Wanda) Stranathan; significant other, Dave Spenner; grandchildren, Christopher Mace, Michael Mace, Anita Eckley; great-granddaughter, Natalie; brother, Jim Bruce; sisters, Gladys Rine, Vivian Hilton, Cheryl Wilks; numerous nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Monday, 12-1pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to a charity of your choice
.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street
(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.