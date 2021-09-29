Vandiver, Mildred Jean



May 7, 1931 - September 23, 2021



Preceded in death by mother, Lou Emma Walker; husband, Clayton Vandiver; son, Miles K. Vandiver. Survived by children: Clayton Vandiver (Lisa), and Lisa Quaites (James); grandchildren: Thomas Clayton Vandiver, Capris Quaites, and Candace Quaites; great-grandchildren: Thomas Neil Vandiver and Andrea Vandiver. SERVICES: 2pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 90th Street Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery.



