Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Jean Vandiver
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Vandiver, Mildred Jean

May 7, 1931 - September 23, 2021

Preceded in death by mother, Lou Emma Walker; husband, Clayton Vandiver; son, Miles K. Vandiver. Survived by children: Clayton Vandiver (Lisa), and Lisa Quaites (James); grandchildren: Thomas Clayton Vandiver, Capris Quaites, and Candace Quaites; great-grandchildren: Thomas Neil Vandiver and Andrea Vandiver. SERVICES: 2pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 90th Street Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home

3809 N 90th St Omaha, NE 68134 | gsfuneral.com | 402-505-9260
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 90th Street Chapel
3809 N 90th St, Omaha, NE
Oct
2
Service
2:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 90th Street Chapel
3809 N 90th St, Omaha, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.