Christensen, Milton Howard



January 16, 1931 - October 10, 2020



Age 89, of Omaha Nebraska, died at Eastern NE Veterans Home in Bellevue, NE. He was born in Omaha to Andrew Nils Christensen and Olga Munson Christensen. He married Lois Bengtson on August 19, 1961 and they had four daughters. Milton graduated from Benson High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a farmer and owned a trucking business. He served in many positions at First Covenant Church. Of most importance to Milt was his relationship with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Lois Bengtson Christensen; 4 daughters, Karen Latt (Dan) of Dassel, MN: Cathy Hanson (Larry) of Bennington, NE: Susie Lennard (Kyle) of Elkhorn, NE: Debbie Graham (Russell) of Elkhorn, NE. 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.



A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:30 am, at First Covenant Church, 201 N 90th St. Omaha, NE 68114. The family will hold a VISITATION prior to the service from 10:15-11:15am, in the sanctuary. Memorials may be given to First Covenant Church or Gideons International.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.