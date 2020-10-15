Menu
Milton Howard Christensen
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Christensen, Milton Howard

January 16, 1931 - October 10, 2020

Age 89, of Omaha Nebraska, died at Eastern NE Veterans Home in Bellevue, NE. He was born in Omaha to Andrew Nils Christensen and Olga Munson Christensen. He married Lois Bengtson on August 19, 1961 and they had four daughters. Milton graduated from Benson High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a farmer and owned a trucking business. He served in many positions at First Covenant Church. Of most importance to Milt was his relationship with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Lois Bengtson Christensen; 4 daughters, Karen Latt (Dan) of Dassel, MN: Cathy Hanson (Larry) of Bennington, NE: Susie Lennard (Kyle) of Elkhorn, NE: Debbie Graham (Russell) of Elkhorn, NE. 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:30 am, at First Covenant Church, 201 N 90th St. Omaha, NE 68114. The family will hold a VISITATION prior to the service from 10:15-11:15am, in the sanctuary. Memorials may be given to First Covenant Church or Gideons International.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
10:15a.m. - 11:15a.m.
First Covenant Church
201 N 90th St, Omaha, Nebraska
Oct
17
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
First Covenant Church
201 N 90th St, Omaha, Nebraska
Dear Lois, May God be the comfort & strength that you & your family need in the coming days. Our paths haven't crossed in many years, but we have fond memories of you &Milt. With our love & sympathy, Mac & Marian
Marian & Mac McConnell
October 14, 2020
His master said to him, "Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful with a few things, I will put you in charge of many things; enter into the joy of your master." Matthew 25:23
Carolyn Lennard
October 14, 2020