Sindelar, Milton J.Milton J. Sindelar, age 92, of Elkhorn, died Oct. 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Catherine Sindelar; 2 sisters, and 5 brothers. Survived by wife, Marcella "Sally" of Elkhorn; children: Dan Sindelar of Omaha; Connie and Jon Breuning of Elkhorn; Sue Baker of Elkhorn; Jane and Bruce Schmidt of LaVista, NE; Tammy Kohler of Omaha; Sally and Bill Daily of Elkhorn; and Jim Sindelar of Cedar Bluffs, NE; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister, Cathy and Douglas Kuhlman of Cedar Park, TX.FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. VISITATION: Wednesday, from Noon to 7pm, with family receiving friends from 4-7pm and a wake service at 7pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Interment: Calvary Cemetery in Fremont, NE. Memorials to the family to be distributed to Milton's favorite charities.