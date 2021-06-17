Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Milton R. "Milt" Jenner
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Jenner, Milton R. "Milt"

September 7, 1930 - June 15, 2021

Milton R. "Milt" Jenner passed away at age 90. He is survived by his wife, Audrey; daughter, Debra Jenner-Billington (Steve); son, Terry; grandchildren: Ian Billington, David Billington (Emily), and Krista (Jenner) Johnston (Tim); and great-grandchildren, Taylor (Billington) Hood and Hunter Johnston. Preceded in death by sisters, Irene (Jenner) Fink and Leona (Jenner) Schmitt.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE WITH MILITARY HONORS: Friday, July 2nd at 9am at Omaha National Cemetery, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th St. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for distribution to charities that support Alzheimer's Research and assist homeless Veterans.

To view live broadcasts of the Graveside and Memorial Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master
2617 S. 114th Street, NE
Jul
2
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 28, 2021
Condolences to the Jenner family. He'll be missed by many. He was always a joy to be around at Miracle hill. Rest in peace friend.
Jay Wilke
June 21, 2021
Condolences to the Family. I knew Milt as a neighbor and a co-worker at NWBell. As a former North Dakota guy, Milt was a joy to be around. Rest in Peace.
Thomas Lang
June 20, 2021
Milt was one of a kind. I always enjoyed being around him at NWB. Great guy. RIP
Don Lewis
Work
June 17, 2021
To the Jenner Family, My sympathy to you at this sad time. I have good memories of Milt at the phone company. He had a big smile and lots of enthusiasm that was contagious. One of the many fine fellows who helped run Northwestern Bell. Best wishes as you honor him now.
Cynthia Hadsell
Work
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results