Jenner, Milton R. "Milt"
September 7, 1930 - June 15, 2021
Milton R. "Milt" Jenner passed away at age 90. He is survived by his wife, Audrey; daughter, Debra Jenner-Billington (Steve); son, Terry; grandchildren: Ian Billington, David Billington (Emily), and Krista (Jenner) Johnston (Tim); and great-grandchildren, Taylor (Billington) Hood and Hunter Johnston. Preceded in death by sisters, Irene (Jenner) Fink and Leona (Jenner) Schmitt.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE WITH MILITARY HONORS: Friday, July 2nd at 9am at Omaha National Cemetery, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th St. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for distribution to charities that support Alzheimer's Research and assist homeless Veterans.
To view live broadcasts of the Graveside and Memorial Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 28, 2021.