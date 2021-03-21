My Uncle Miltie! I remember as a little kid he was always saying "Glad you got to see me. Tell all your friends about me" I remember one time he drove that 442 over to Lincoln, and when my dad wasn't looking we drove a few blocks away and he made me practice leaving two really dark black strips out behind the car. Couldn't quit 'til I got it right. "That's what positraction will do for you", he explained. I think I still owe him a set of tires. As a little kid I couldn't have had a better uncle. Love you Miltie Jimmy (named after his brother)

Jim Larson March 15, 2022