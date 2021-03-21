Larson, Milton E.
June 26, 1934 - March 20, 2021
Survived by wife, Lois A. Larson; children, Michael E. Larson (Ann), Douglas R. Larson (Sue); four grandchildren: Mitchell (Amy), Steven, Joe, and Stephanie Simon (Greg); two great-grandchildren, Eddie and Harper Simon.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Thursday, March 25th at 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel, with PRAYER SERVICE at 6pm.
To view a live broadcast of the Prayer Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2021.