Milton E. Larson
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Larson, Milton E.

June 26, 1934 - March 20, 2021

Survived by wife, Lois A. Larson; children, Michael E. Larson (Ann), Douglas R. Larson (Sue); four grandchildren: Mitchell (Amy), Steven, Joe, and Stephanie Simon (Greg); two great-grandchildren, Eddie and Harper Simon.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Thursday, March 25th at 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel, with PRAYER SERVICE at 6pm.

To view a live broadcast of the Prayer Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
25
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
My Uncle Miltie! I remember as a little kid he was always saying "Glad you got to see me. Tell all your friends about me" I remember one time he drove that 442 over to Lincoln, and when my dad wasn't looking we drove a few blocks away and he made me practice leaving two really dark black strips out behind the car. Couldn't quit 'til I got it right. "That's what positraction will do for you", he explained. I think I still owe him a set of tires. As a little kid I couldn't have had a better uncle. Love you Miltie Jimmy (named after his brother)
Jim Larson
March 15, 2022
Sean & Pier Mulhall
April 1, 2021
Jenny, Kerry, Max, Moe & Cindy
March 25, 2021
Milt was a great friend and mentor. Thanks for all the help and fun we had. The Larson family should be proud and honored to have a father like Milt. Sorry for loss - George and Joan Roseland
George & Joan Roseland
March 24, 2021
Milt was a go getter. Even at his age he was always doing something in the yard, cutting a tree down or snow blowing the driveway. There was many times I would go see what he was doing and ask should you being doing that. He would always say are you my wife. I will miss my buddy.
Cindy ramirez
March 24, 2021
Lois, milt will be missed. He was always fun to talk to. Take care
Leroyand phyliss tichota
March 24, 2021
thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 22, 2021
