Minnie H. Lindsey
Lindsey, Minnie H.

Age 78 - October 15, 2020

Survived by husband, Eugene Lindsey, Omaha; son, Eddie (Vivian) Lindsey, Columbia, MO; daughter, Sherri Lindsey, Omaha; brothers, Ray and Charles Johnson, Los Angeles, CA; sisters: Queenie, Hazel, Janie, and Iona Johnson, Los Angeles, CA; 7 grandchildren, great-grand, nieces, nephews, other relatives.

VIEWING: 5-7pm Friday, Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: 9am Saturday, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 5501 N. 50th St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com
